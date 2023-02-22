Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 31.60% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global hospital asset management systems market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, applications, end-uses, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the basis of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Report and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 31.60%
Hospital asset management systems are used to control and trace the tangible assets belonging to a hospital. This includes objects such as furniture, building, and medical devices and machines. Such systems are deployed to support hospital employees by assisting with the tracking and traceability of objects belonging to the hospital. Moreover, hospital asset management systems are utilised to ensure that the assets of the hospital are appropriately safeguarded and are being put to use in the best possible way.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hospital-asset-management-systems-market/requestsample
The increasing demand for high-quality asset management in hospitals and the growing requirement to increase productivity in healthcare establishments are significantly driving the development of the hospital asset management systems market. Additionally, the demand for healthcare asset management systems is expected to increase due to the rising issues of drug forging.
The reducing costs of radiofrequency identification (RFID) tags is another substantial factor fuelling the market expansion. Moreover, increasing healthcare spending and a growing number of functions of healthcare asset management systems are favouring the market.
Hospital Asset Management Systems Industry Definition and Major Segments
A hospital asset management system is a methodology that is utilised to trail and maintain the physical resources and properties of a hospital, including medical equipment and devices, furniture, and buildings. The system supports hospital employees to trace and track assets, and they assist in assuring that the hospital properties are well managed and properly utilised.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hospital-asset-management-systems-market
Based on product types, the global hospital asset management systems market is segmented into:
• Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)
• Real-time Location Systems (RTLS)
• Ultrasound and Infrared Tags
Based on applications, the market is classified into:
• Supply Chain Management
• Staff Management
• Patient Management
• Instrument Management
By end-uses, the market is divided into:
• Hospitals
• Laboratories
• Others
The major regional markets of hospital asset management systems include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Trends
The increasing concerns regarding the security of patients are expected to favour the hospital asset management systems market in upcoming years since these systems help provide better patient care in healthcare settings.
Due to the increasing number of hospitals, the requirement for boosting the productivity of existing resources is expected to rise and drive the demand for the hospital asset management systems. In addition, the growing implementation of advanced technology in the healthcare sector is likely to encourage the growth of the global hospital asset management systems market in the coming years.
The radio-frequency identification (RFID) segment holds a significant share in the market, as RFID systems use radio waves at several distinctive frequencies to transfer information, and they can automate the collection of data.
Region-wise, North America is anticipated to play a crucial role in the progress of the market owing to the accessibility of robust healthcare infrastructure and a superior level of infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research within the region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to observe a strong growth in the forecast period owing to technological advancements in developing nations and increasing middle age population in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global hospital asset management systems market are:
• Accruent, LLC
• AiRISTA Flow, Inc.
• GE Healthcare
• SmartPoint Technologies Pvt Ltd
• Impinj, Inc.
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Population Health Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/population-health-management-market
Modular Construction Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/modular-construction-market
Plasma Fractionation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plasma-fractionation-market
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/proton-exchange-membrane-fuel-cell-market
Pet Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-insurance-market
Events Industry Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-events-industry-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-1210-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-02?mod=search_headline
Kaolin Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-kaolin-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-420-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-02?mod=search_headline
Nut Milk Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-nut-milk-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-1140-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-03?mod=search_headline
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-2690-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-03?mod=search_headline
Methanol Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-methanol-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-36-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-03?mod=search_headline
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Anisha Luccas
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other