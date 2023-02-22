BREATHE! Convention Releases Official White Paper, Detailing Mission on Web3 Adoption

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, BREATHE! Convention announced the release of the official BREATHE! Convention White Paper (https://breatheconvention.com/white-paper/), which serves as a comprehensive guide that details a mission of rapidly increasing Web3 education and adoption around the world.

"This is our love letter to all the projects out there who want more transparency and credibility in the Web3 space," said Public Relations Director Brian Edmiston. "The BREATHE! White Paper is the ultimate game plan for how we're making this convention the staging area for worldwide adoption of blockchain, metaverse, AI, and all other adjacent Web3 technologies. We want Web3 developers, investors, and enthusiasts to know that BREATHE! is about empowering businesses, groups, and individuals who want to make that leap to the next evolution of the internet."

It also provides detailed information on the convention's offerings, including workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations from industry experts that provide value for the entire spectrum of people in Web3, from Web3 pioneers with extensive knowledge to professionals just starting their journey into the Web3 space.

An excerpt from the executive summary in the BREATHE! White Paper has outlined why BREATHE! as a brand has designed a Web3 based convention:

BREATHE! Convention is designed to bring together a diverse group of attendees, including developers, researchers, investors, and enthusiasts, to discuss the latest developments and trends in web3 and to explore potential collaborations and partnerships.

Generative efforts are created by the guiding principles of BREATHE!, which is to create opportunities that encompass:

- Education

- Experience

- Entertainment

In addition to these efforts, the convention is also built to offer opportunities for workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations from industry experts that provide value for the entire spectrum of people in Web3, from Web3 pioneers with extensive knowledge to professionals just starting their journey into the Web3 space.

The BREATHE! White Paper is available directly on the BREATHE! Convention website under the Press & Media section (https://breatheconvention.com/white-paper/).

BREATHE! has also announced it is ending Super Early Bird Registration on February 23rd, 2023. Followers of the convention are encouraged to register to attend while Super Early Bird Registration pricing is currently available directly at: https://breatheconvention.com/shop/

About BREATHE!

Taking place on May 3-5, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, BREATHE! Convention is connecting the Web3 universe that brings the power and utility of Web3 technology to life at this experience-based event.

Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.

Produced by 5AM Global

Press Contact: Brian Edmiston

+1 833-931-3128

Ext. 710

Press@5AMGlobal.com

5AM Global

8275 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89123

USA

