United States Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in gene editing industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as gene editing technologies (CRISPR, meganucleases, TALENs, and ZFN), by products, delivery method, disease/disorders, and application.

Reasons to buy

  • Gene Editing Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2023-2027). Understand market dynamics across various segments such as by technology, products, delivery method, disease/disorders, application, geographical region, and company.
  • Competitive Landscape Analysis: Market position and snapshot of key players in the development of therapies based on CRISPR, meganucleases, TALENs, and ZFN. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, information on its therapeutic pipeline, financial data (where available), the most recent events, and a knowledgeable prediction for the future.
  • Clinical Trial Analysis: Insights into Opportunity by a thorough evaluation of clinical trials involving various ZFNs, TALENs, and meganucleases-based therapies that have been completed or are still ongoing, using parameters such as trial status, trial registration year, an indication of the target disease, trial phase, patient enrolment, and sponsor/collaborator type.
  • Develop Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments based on a thorough analysis of the CRISPR, ZFN, TALENs, and meganucleases patents that have been applied for or granted based on the patent type, the issuing agency, and patent offices involved, the Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, the firm type, significant industry and non-industry participants (based on many patents), and discrete patent assignees.
  • Financial Deals Insights: Get Insights and information about various gene editing partnerships that have been developed, including those for research and development (R&D), clinical trials, mergers and acquisitions, product development, commercialization, licencing, and manufacturing. A complete analysis of the various investments made in companies that specialise in developing drugs using CRISPR, ZFNs, TALENs, and meganucleases.

Scope

By Technology

  • CRISPR CAS 9
  • TALENs
  • ZFN
  • Others (Meganucleases)

By CRISPR Products

  • Kits & Enzymes
  • Cell lines & Antibodies
  • Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By TALENs Products

  • Kits & Enzymes
  • Cell lines & Antibodies
  • Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By ZFNs Products

  • Kits & Enzymes
  • Cell lines & Antibodies
  • Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By Meganucleases Products

  • Kits & Enzymes
  • Cell lines & Antibodies
  • Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By Delivery Method

By Disease/Disorders

  • Cancer
  • Blood Disorders (beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease)
  • Blindness
  • Respiratory Disease (COVID-19 & Cystic fibrosis)
  • Others (AIDS, Huntington's disease, Muscular dystrophy)

By Application

  • Drug Development
  • Diagnostics
  • Plant Gene Editing
  • Others (Animal Gene Editing)

By End-User

  • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Research Organisations
  • Academic Institutes and Research Centres

