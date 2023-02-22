POLISHED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Polished.com, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Polished.com, Inc. POL on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Polished on October 31, 2022 with a Class Period from July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Polished have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, the registration statement supporting the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (6) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. Also according to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (2) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (3) the Company did not properly construct or remediate its inadequate and ineffective internal controls; (4) contrary to the Company's statements, the Company was not remediating its internal controls; (5) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (6) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (7) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (8) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Polished, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

