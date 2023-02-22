Submit Release
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sherbon brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Sherbon
  • Product: Falooda drinks
  • Companies: Super Asia Food & Spices
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Sherbon

Falooda Drink –
Strawberry

290 ml

6 67064 00022 5

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Sherbon

Falooda Drink –
Rose

290 ml

6 67064 00021 8

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Sherbon

Falooda Drink –
Banana

290 ml

6 67064 00019 5

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

 

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

