Innovative Brand Evnia Releases New Monitor with all the Bells and Whistles

EPI, the leading display specialist and North America brand license partner for Philips monitors introduces the new Philips Evnia 42M2N8900, set to release this May 2023. This monitor will make games feel like reality. Innovation has arrived in the gaming world and along with it is the Philips brand Evnia, whose brand purpose is to create a playful, innovative, and welcoming environment in the gaming industry.

Introducing Philips Evnia 42M2N8900

The new monitor is part of the Evnia 8000 series; the highest quality of products that Evnia provides, and with that series comes unmatched features for a complete gaming experience. These features include but are not limited to: True 10-bit display for smoother color gradients, OLED display for stark contrast, 138 Hz refresh rate for fast page refreshing, 0.1ms GTG for quick responsiveness, DTS for enhanced sound, and UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precise imaging. In addition, the new monitor boasts a 4-sided thin bezel, a 42" screen, KVM for managing a two PC setup, a USB-C port, and a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) for an all-around user experience.

The Ambiglow backlight, which is the hallmark of each recent Evnia 8000 series monitor and is exclusive to the Evnia brand, is also present in the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900. However, the three main features that make the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 stand out are the 138 Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and OLED. These features allow for a smooth gaming experience and vibrant imagery.

"I am very excited to announce the release of the new Philips Evnia model. At Evnia, we hope that this product will wow you with color," says Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead of Philips Monitors and IT Accessories. "Along with the incredible gaming speed, this product has unmatched imagery. With the new OLED technology, gamers can experience a gaming world full of bright colors and impressive contrast."

Gaming Beyond Innovation

With the Evnia 8000 Series, Philips Evnia want to push the envelope on innovation. OLED gaming sings true to that; it is innovative and dynamic. So, at the end of the day, the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 brings a larger screen, brighter colors, faster gameplay, and Philips Evnia's exclusive Ambiglow feature.

With this new monitor's features and sleek design, Philips Evnia hopes to bring something new, and perhaps a bit more inclusive, to the table.

Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 Availability

The Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 will be available in North America exclusively at B&H on April 23, 2023 for $1,599.99. It will be available on Amazon starting May 2023. Accessories built specifically to enhance the abilities of Evnia monitors be available after June 2023.

About EPI

Envision Peripherals, Inc. ("EPI") is a California corporation, headquartered in Milpitas, California. It is an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited ("TPV"), which is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers. EPI exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded monitors, computer peripherals, and digital signage in North America under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, EPI uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market.

