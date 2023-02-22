Philips' Gaming Brand, Evnia, Launches New Immersive Monitor

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPI, the leading display specialist and North America brand license partner for Philips monitors is diversifying the gaming world with its presence and technical features, Philips' newest brand, Evnia, is set to release its latest monitor, the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600, this May 2023. The new addition focuses on giving its customers an immersive experience thanks to its curved display and crystal-clear imagery.

Introducing Philips Evnia

Philips Evnia was launched in October 2022 with the intention of reinventing the rules in the gaming industry. The brand's motto, Reinvent the Rules, is a representative message about spreading inclusiveness in the gaming industry and Philips Evnia bases its manifesto on creating an environment for everyone through its products. With their newest product, Philips Evnia 34M2C8600, they aim to do just that.

"Evnia's new gaming monitor is designed for everyone. One of the features that makes this monitor stand out is the Ambiglow feature; it showcases what Evnia is all about: innovation, friendliness, openness, and a touch of playfulness," says Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead of Philips Monitors and IT Accessories. "The Ambiglow feature allows each gamer to set the mood, or the ambiance, of the room. This allows each gamer to feel comfortable and personalize their gaming experience."

Evnia 34M2C8600

Along with Ambiglow, the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 features Display HDR True Black 400 for shadowing, UltraWide QHD 3440 X 1440 pixels for crystal clear imagery, and 0.1ms response time for smooth gameplay. In addition, the new curved monitor is equipped with a USB-C port, a KVM switch, and a height-adjustable stand.

However, the most notable feature of the new monitor is the quantum dot OLED. This feature enables top-notch coloring and vibrant visuals through a merge of two technologies: OLED panels and quantum dot technology. By combining these two technologies into one feature, the new Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 monitor displays an unmatched and immersive gaming experience.

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 Availability

The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 will be available in North America starting April 23, 2023 exclusively at B&H for $1,499.99. It will be available on Amazon starting May 2023.

For additional information on Philips Evnia models visit https://www.evnia.philips or contact Jamy Reyes at jamy.reyes@epius.com.

About EPI

Envision Peripherals, Inc. ("EPI") is a California corporation, headquartered in Milpitas, California. It is an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited ("TPV"), which is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers. EPI exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded monitors, computer peripherals, and digital signage in North America under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, EPI uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market.

