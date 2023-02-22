Happy Bees, baby & toddler’s ecofriendly boutique in the UAE

Happy Bees website Happy Bees Product Categories Ecofriendly swimwear Bodi Loves

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecofriendly is not just a trendy word, it’s our future! Though there’s a growing eco-consciousness globally about eating organic, there’s still a lot of education to be done when it comes to wearing organic for instance. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced that 2023 will be the “Year of Sustainability” and we couldn't be prouder than contribute - at our humble level - with our small business.

By launching happy bees - organic baby & toddlers boutique in the UAE - Katia its founder hopes to contribute to a better planet by giving customers ecofriendly alternatives. Most of our products are ecofriendly certified. Safe for baby, safe for the planet. From organic baby clothes, ecofriendly toys, rattan furniture, baby shower gifts… and more recently durable quality premium-gear to provide all that parents need through their parenthood journey!



WHY ECOFRIENDLY MATTERS

- For our health: scientists have proven that the chemicals like pesticides used to grow fruits, veggies, cotton… are harming our health. These nasties end up in our blood as in direct contact with our skin, messing up with our endocrine system. That’s even more true for babies and kids whose skin is more porous than adult’s and their brain in full development. Not to mention the workers that grow cotton are fully exposed and at a higher risk of diseases like cancer.

- For our planet: The cotton industry is one of the most polluting! Our overall ecosystem is at risk. Species are declining, global warming, pollution… Let’s take bees for instance. Those little pollinators are crucial to our very own lives but are dying at an alarming rate because of pesticides. They are at the heart of 2/3 of the food we eat. If they disappear, we might face a major food crisis, in addition to the water crisis we might already face. Happy Bees picked their name to honor bees and raise awareness. They are hoping to donate part of their profit to sponsor beehives, to preserve bees.

10 SHIFTS WE CAN IMPLEMENT

- Consume less but best: organic and local when possible. We have to change our mindset. It may be tempting to over consume with all those ads, all those new products and new trends. Consumers have the power to drive brands to shift their commitment towards sustainability. It should be the norm and a public safety topic.

- Use eco-cleaning products, ecofriendly skincare, biodegradable household products…

- Save energy: shorter showers, switch off the lights, unplug electronics, washing clothes less often.

- Leave cars at home: walk, ride a bike… it’s also best for our health!

- Volunteer: to clean beaches, get involved in environmental groups.

- Turn down plastics & disposal products: plastic bags, bottled water, disposable cutlery…

- Plant trees or donate to charities that do.

- Change travel habits: reducing number of travels, or pick destinations that are closer, sustainable tourism

- Buy second-hand when possible.

- Educate others: the more people are aware, the faster we can change our world!



ECOFRIENDLY CERTIFICATIONS

Lot’s of brands out there claim to be organic or ecofriendly but that’s not always the case. Here are some of the ecofriendly certifications to look for:

- Textile: GOTS (the highest organic textile certification), OEKO-TEX (free from harmful chemicals)

- Beauty: USDA, NSF (min 70% organic ingredients), Ecocert (min 95%)

- Wooden products: FSC (Forest Stewardship Council)

Happy bees truly hope they can contribute to a better greener future - by offering ecofriendly alternatives to parents, raising awareness and helping save bees.