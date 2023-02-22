MV Crash / 23B2000889 / Royalton Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:23B2000889
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02-21-23 / 2001
STREET: Route 4
TOWN: Bridgewater
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 100
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Light snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jean Fabre
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end, total.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02-21-23, at approximately 2000 hours, State Police received several reports of a single vehicle crash located on Route 4 at the intersection of Route 100, Bridgewater. Initial reports were that the vehicle crashed into a brook. The Bridgewater Fire Department, and Woodstock Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.
Upon Troopers arrival they met with the operator, Jean Fabre. The operator indicated he was driving north on Route 100, when he was distracted, and failed to stop at the intersection of Route 4. The operator travelled straight through the intersection and collided with guardrails on the opposite side of the intersection. It should be noted the guard rails prevented the vehicle from dropping into the Ottauquechee River.
The vehicle and guardrail sustained heavy damage.
Killington Towing responded and removed the vehicle.
The operator was issued a ticket for Failing to Yield at a Stop Sign.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _1048(b)______
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.