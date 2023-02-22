Submit Release
MV Crash / 23B2000889 / Royalton Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:23B2000889                                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Hunt

STATION: Royalton                       

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02-21-23 / 2001

STREET: Route 4

TOWN: Bridgewater

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 100

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Light snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jean Fabre

AGE:  55   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end, total.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 02-21-23, at approximately 2000 hours, State Police received several reports of a single vehicle crash located on Route 4 at the intersection of Route 100, Bridgewater.  Initial reports were that the vehicle crashed into a brook.  The Bridgewater Fire Department, and Woodstock Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

 

Upon Troopers arrival they met with the operator, Jean Fabre. The operator indicated he was driving north on Route 100, when he was distracted, and failed to stop at the intersection of Route 4. The operator travelled straight through the intersection and collided with guardrails on the opposite side of the intersection. It should be noted the guard rails prevented the vehicle from dropping into the Ottauquechee River.

 

The vehicle and guardrail sustained heavy damage. 

 

Killington Towing responded and removed the vehicle.

 

The operator was issued a ticket for Failing to Yield at a Stop Sign.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _1048(b)______

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X     1300 hours  

 

 

 

*Please note  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

