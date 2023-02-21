Submit Release
U.S. 2nd Fleet, USFF Host Fleet Medicine Symposium

This year’s symposium brought Hampton Roads area medical leadership together for training on health service support across numbered fleets to share operational medicine practices and lessons learned to ensure mission assurance.

MEDLANT Chief of Staff Capt. Carolyn Rice explained that integrating with medical communities across numbered fleets drives the evolution of medical processes.

“The Fleet Medicine Symposium establishes a common medical standard to the Navy and Marine Corps team ensuring the readiness of One Navy Medicine,” Rice said.

The symposium briefed operational medical logistics, manning issues and cold weather medicine. Some of the topics of conversation included recent training exercises and the strategic value of the Arctic. Navy Medicine leadership collaborated with maritime forces in discussions and training on combat casualty care and triage techniques specific to medical care of military personnel in cold weather environments.

“We need to sustain collaboration with our fleet partners and actively participate in exercises and rehearse the new warfighting concepts to guarantee mission success,” Rice said.

Navy Medicine is charged with preparing, training, and sustaining medical units to provide support to the fleet, Marine Corps, and joint forces in high-intensity combat environments and crisis situation.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

