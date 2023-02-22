Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Clay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the 4400 block of Clay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was taking items out of the trunk of their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, took the keys to the victim’s vehicle and their property. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle sought was last seen displaying Virginia tag UAR-9860. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.