Suspect Sought in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 5000 Block of Macomb Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in the 5000 block of Macomb Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took keys to the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below: 

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

