Arrest Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) and Simple Assault Offenses in the Third District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery (Force and Violence) and Simple Assault offenses that occurred on Friday, February 17, 2023, in the Third District.

 

  • At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the intersection of 15th and Belmont Streets, Northwest.  The suspects assaulted the victim then fled the scene.  Simple Assault CCN: 23-026-478

 

  • At approximately 6:08 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1500 block of W Street, Northwest.  The suspects assaulted the victim then demanded the victim’s property.  The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene.  Robbery (Force and Violence) CCN: 23-026-403

 

  • At approximately 6:52 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1300 block of Park Road, Northwest.  The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene.  Simple Assault CCN: 23-026-420

 

  • At approximately 7:24 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the intersection of Irving Street and Hiatt Place, Northwest.  The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, then fled the scene.  One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.  Robbery (Force and Violence) CCN: 23-026-447

 

On Friday, February 17, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

