AG Kobach to CVS: Follow Walgreens’ lead and do not dispense medical abortion pills in Kansas

KANSAS, February 21 - TOPEKA – (February 21, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is asking CVS to follow Walgreens’ lead. After receiving a letter from Kobach outlining Kansas law, Walgreens agreed not to dispense Mifepristone within the state of Kansas and not to mail the medical abortion pill into the state.

CVS and Walgreens are among a handful of pharmaceutical retailers that recently announced they would provide abortifacients through their mail-order pharmacies.

“As the chief law enforcement officer in Kansas, I am writing to advise you that this plan is illegal, and Kansas will not hesitate to enforce the law,” Kobach wrote in a letter to Tom Moriarity, chief counsel for CVS Health.

Kansas law requires that a physician be present in the room when administering the medical abortion pill, and federal law makes it illegal to knowingly mail any drug intended to produce an abortion.

Kobach sent the letter to Walgreens and another one to CVS on the heels of a Biden administration opinion that attempts to rewrite federal law to allow the mail-order dispensing of medical abortions.

“I recognize that an ends-justify-the means administration in the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice has gone to great lengths to obscure the issue, but the law is straightforward,” Kobach’s letter to CVS reads.

After receiving a similar letter earlier this month, Walgreens announced it does not intend to dispense Mifepristone in Kansas stores nor does the pharmacy intend to mail the drug to Kansas.

“I would greatly appreciate it if you would let me know if CVS will do the same,” Kobach wrote in the letter.

A copy of the letter is available at https://bit.ly/3EuBGjT.