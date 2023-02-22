Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (TSXV: SEB) (OTCQB: SEBFF) (“SEB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company (“Shareholders”) approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”) with Co-operators Financial Services Limited (the “Parent”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary 1000391399 Ontario Inc. (together with the Parent, “Co-operators”), at a special meeting of Shareholders held today for that purpose.



Pursuant to the Transaction, Co-operators will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), other than the Common Shares already held by Co-operators, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Each Shareholder will receive cash consideration of $0.30 for each Common Share held upon the closing of the Transaction.

The detailed voting results regarding approval of the special resolution in connection with the Transaction are as follows. A total of 121,029,325 votes were cast by holders of Common Shares, representing 68.99% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. Of those votes cast: (i) 121,026,325 Common Shares, representing 99.998%, were voted in favour of the Transaction; and (ii) of the votes cast by Shareholders other than persons whose votes were excluded in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, 82,425,545 Common Shares, representing 99.996%, were voted in favour of the Transaction.

SEB intends to seek a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to approve the Transaction at a hearing expected to be held on February 23, 2023. Subject to obtaining all required approvals and satisfying all required conditions, the Transaction is expected to close on or about March 1, 2023.

Following closing of the Transaction, the Common Shares will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and will no longer be available for trading on the TSXV or the OTCQB.

About SEB

SEB is an Insurtech company focused on Benefits Administration Technology driving two interrelated revenue streams – Benefits Solutions and Technology Services. SEB is a proven provider of leading-edge IT and benefits processing software, solutions and services for the life and group benefits marketplace and government. SEB designs, customizes, builds and manages mission critical, end-to-end technology, people and infrastructure solutions using SEB’s proprietary technologies and expertise and partner technologies. SEB manages mission critical business processes for over 150 blue chip and government accounts, nationally and globally. Over 90% of SEB’s revenue and contracts are multi-year recurring revenue streams contracts related to government, insurance, healthcare, benefits and e-commerce. SEB’s solutions are supported nationally and globally by over 600 multi-certified technical professionals in a multi-lingual infrastructure, from multiple offices across Canada and globally.

SEB’s solutions include both software and services driven ecosystems including multiple SaaS solutions, cloud solutions & services, managed services offering smart sourcing (near shore/offshore), managed security services, custom software development and support, professional services, deep systems integration expertise and multiple specialty practice areas including AI, CRM, BI, portals, EDI, e-commerce, digital transformation, analytics, project management to mention a few. SEB has more than 20 strategic partnerships/relationships with leading global and regional technology and consulting organizations.

For more information, please visit: www.seb-inc.com

