Veyond Metaverse Successfully Tests Groundbreaking 3D Communication System Ready for Deployment in Asia & Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse, a leading provider of next-generation 3D communication solutions for medical applications, announced today the successful completion of testing for its groundbreaking 3D immersive communication system designed for surgical applications. The new system has been tested for reliability and performance, providing a highly realistic and immersive surgical training experience.

The Veyond Metaverse 3D immersive communication system uses advanced 3D imaging and audio technology to create a fully immersive virtual environment. The system's unique features include live video feeds from multiple camera angles, real-time communication between proctor and operator, photorealistic dynamic digital twin medical tools, operator gesture control, and digital twin medical tools manipulation.

"Our system provides a new level of realism and immersion for surgical training, enabling healthcare professionals to collaborate in real-time using advanced tools and features," said Adam Choe, CEO of Veyond Metaverse. "This groundbreaking platform is the first of its kind in the medical industry, and we are proud to have developed a solution that has been successfully tested and is now ready for deployment."

The successful testing of the Veyond Metaverse 3D immersive communication system was overseen by renowned urology surgeon Thierry Flam, CMO at Veyond Metaverse. The tests were conducted at various locations in Toronto, Canada, and demonstrated the system's reliability and performance.

Based on the groundbreaking success of the testing, Veyond Metaverse is now planning to deploy the product in Asia and Latin America beginning in April 2023. The deployment will revolutionize surgical training, providing healthcare professionals with a new level of immersion and realism that was previously unattainable.

"We are excited to bring this revolutionary technology to Asia and Latin America, and believe it will greatly benefit the medical industry," said Adam Choe. "Our team is dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology that enables users to communicate and interact in virtual environments with unparalleled realism and immersion, and we are thrilled to be able to provide this innovative solution to healthcare professionals around the world."

For more information on Veyond Metaverse, visit www.veyondmetaverse.com.

About Veyond Metaverse: Veyond Metaverse is a leading provider of next-generation communication solutions for XR reality. The company is dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology that enables users to communicate and interact in virtual environments with unparalleled realism and immersion. Its solutions are designed for medical applications.

Adam Choe
Veyond Metaverse
