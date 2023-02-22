PHILIPPINES, February 22 - Press Release

February 21, 2023 SEN. IMEE MARCOS INTERPELLATION DURING THE RCEP DEBATE SIRM: First, I would like to state quoting the SP that international body and organizations, such as ADB, event the WB. The immense value and importance of RCEP, especially in the post pandemic recovery. However, it should be observed that the UNCTAD itself in a research paper by Dr. Niceta indicated that the time concession under the RCEP will results in lower exports by the Philippines completely the opposite claim by the administration. The study shows that the overall impact of RCEP would be a decreased in the Philippine exports by $100M. In another study by Boston University (Rashmi Banga et al.), it was shown that the Philippine exports will decline by 0.2% and imports will rise by 0.2% at the very least. Even with the sensitive list of tariffs as mention by our colleague, annexes by Senator Chiz Escudero, the paper estimated that the Philippines trading goods will deteriorate by a minimum of 1.1% or a loss of US$260M per annum. So it will get quite a bit worst before it gets any better. All these losses on top of estimated US$58M in tariff revenue losses annually. Are these figures accurate? Do you have any comment, bec. I know the DTI, DA and the other economic managers projections are different. May I just raise the ff questions by way of manifestation. We are repeatedly called that we are the last country to ratify this trade agreement, this treaty. However, the reality is, at the outset a major economy refused to even join the discussion, is that a fact, that indeed they did not join RCEP, precisely because of concerns similar to ours here in the Philippines? On facts of circumvention of origins, issues of trade deficit and the potential flood of imported goods, we share the same problems with India except they are much bigger and they are much stronger. And what about that growing trade deficit not projected that actually recorded already in several countries? This is a major concern po. I would also like to mention that statement was made by the sponsors that adequate safety nets were provided in the agreement to cover unwarranted or exceptional circumstances. May I simply say that these supposedly sufficient safeguards are no safeguards at all. Simply, because the success rate for successfully defending ARTICLE XX of the GATT and the ARTICLE XIV of the GATTS' services agreement is less than 33%. In a study in 2015 which reveals that out of 43 cases involving Article XX of GATT or Article XIV of GATTS, only one was successful. "Wala naman dyan nananalo e. Kaya itong mga emergency measure na sinasabi, parang palamuti na lang at parang kunswelo de bobo, pagkat hindi naman nagagamit at di napapanalunan. Heto nga ang kinatatakutan ko, meron tayong Senate Resolution on the concurrence of RCEP including instructions to government agencies in an attempt in providing additional safety nets to the vulnerable sectors, particularly the agricultural sector. Eto nga ang problema, nakita natin sa Rice Tariffication Law, may fund na sinasabi. Yet study show that the farmers' income fell by 40%, how do we ensure that the measures indicated will indeed protect the vulnerable sectors. Eto nga ang mga problema natin, may bisa ba talaga itong mga safety nets na 'to? Ginagamit ba natin ng madalas at talaga bang may epekto? Yan ang tanong ko. I would also like to put on record the reported conclusion that there are great potential gains in the Philippine agricultural sector. It is not clear how the sector can capitalized on these potential gains given the sorry state of agriculture sector in this country. Presently, we are struggling to provide basic agricultural services that were promised as early as 1994 with the WTO. Hanggang ngayon, in the last 10 years ang compounded annual growth rate of irrigated areas is only 2 percent. We cannot deliver basic services. Do we really believe that we can deliver the services necessary to make our farmers capitalized and transform our competitive partners in whatever RCEP has to offer? In addition, a good bought of the potential export of China of the Philippine agricultural products will be destined for China. Given by the recent moves by our government which China has specifically already manifested their disappointment with, the additional EDCA sites, is it realistic to project China will be buying all our durians? We already witness to what has happened in the last two years with the Australia-China trade wars, is this what we want to happen? And also, realistically, the peak of the fruit bearing durian is not tomorrow. It's after 10 to 15 years. Our Senate President knows that very well he comes from Mindanao and I believed that we should not make these promises, simply because we will be fraught to fulfill them. Also, it is claimed that the RCEP will benefit the MSME's due to a platform called RCEP-SME that institutionalizes support and cooperation for them to be integrated in the great global production chain. The truth is ARTICLE XIV of RCEP, the single article pertaining to MSMEs uses very vague, non-comital words such as encouraging MSMEs, promoting, exploring. By these provisions, are we certain that best practices in trade will be in fact engendered? Is there sanction? Will they get punished if they do not do this? This is a concern. Lastly, and as I said I have no desire to torment my peers, most esp. my honorable Senate President. But the proponents of RCEP have stated that joining the trade agreement will result in an increase in electronic exports. But will these reports of electronic exports increases really defray the thousands of jobs already lost in the electronic companies, leaving the country due to incentive and other infrastructure concerns? How confident is the DTI at the end of the day that electronic exports will increase due to RCEP given the reported closures of electronic firms not only here in Southern Tagalog but also in EPZA in other places throughout the country. We are also aware of the loss of jobs everywhere in many of these areas. These are my concerns and I'm grateful to the (Senate) President, to the majority for allowing me to put it on record. Sponsors may or may not reply as necessary but I have to put them on record for the concerned sectors. Thank you very much po!