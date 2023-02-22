Submit Release
Zubiri: Senate OKs RCEP, the Biggest Free Trade Agreement

PHILIPPINES, February 22 - Press Release
February 21, 2023

Senate OKs RCEP, the Biggest Free Trade Agreement

On Tuesday, the Senate gave its concurrence in the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, allowing the Philippines to finally join the fourteen other countries that have begun to implement the agreement.

The resolution (SRN 485) granting the Senate's concurrence in the ratification of the agreement, sponsored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda, received twenty affirmative votes, one negative vote, and one abstention. This is beyond the required sixteen votes.

The Philippines is the last country to concur in its ratification.

"RCEP has been a long time coming," Zubiri said. "Now that we can see how our neighboring countries have reaped the benefits of joining the agreement, I am confident that we have made the right choice by finally concurring on its ratification."

"This will put us on equal footing with our neighbors, rules and policies-wise. We will prevent trade diversion, and we will be giving our industries a fair chance at being truly competitive."

He also assured concerned groups, particularly in the agriculture sector, that the implementation of RCEP will go hand in hand with developmental and capacity-building programs of the government.

"We have the full commitment of the executive to make RCEP work, and that starts with the successful implementation of developmental programs for various sectors, especially the agri sector," he said.

"So if we have to, let us double the budget for the agriculture sector, and let us make sure that the budget actually goes to the right programs."

"With or without RCEP, there remains a lot of problems to address in our agriculture sector, like smuggling and under-implementation of our programs," he admitted. "But if we don't join RCEP, we are also depriving other industries opportunities for growth."

"We have to look at the totality of it. Let us fix our problems in the agri sector, while also giving our other industries a fair chance to grow under RCEP. And then, down the line, when we have adequately empowered our agri sector, they can also begin to take advantage of the benefits of RCEP.

"But today, we have taken a step in the right direction. We have opened the door to better trade rules and policies, and we have given our industries, our people, and our country a fighting chance in the RCEP region."

