LAPID CONGRATULATES DLSU-DASMARINAS FOR BAGGING MICROSOFT SHOWCASE SCHOOL BIGGEST IMPACT AWARD FOR ASIA

Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid commended De La Salle University - Dasmariñas (DLSU-D) for winning the Microsoft Showcase School Biggest Impact award for Asia given to standout institutions that serve as examples and inspire schools around the world for using technology in teaching and learning.

Sen. Lapid filed Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 481 congratulating the Lasallian higher educational institution in Cavite, through its Center for Innovative and Learning Programs (CILP), for being named Asia's winner of the annual award along with GOAL Academy in the USA (winner for Americas) and Kherson Gymnasium #1 in Ukraine (winner for Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

"Inaanyayahan ko ang aking mga kasamahan sa Senado na kilalanin ang mga pagsisikap ng DLSU-Dasmarinas sa paggamit ng teknolohiya upang mapaganda, mapadali at mapahusay ang antas ng pagtuturo sa kanilang institusyon," Lapid said.

According to the Microsoft Education report published on January 10, 2023, DLSU-D achieved the high-level of innovation and expertise in the optimal use of technology in teaching and learning and continues to be instrumental in helping other schools acquire new knowledge and abilities to implement and sustain transformation in their environments.

"Itong kanilang achievement ay nais nating parangalan kaya tayo po ay nagpasa ng resolusyon sa Senado. Magandang kilalanin ang ganitong mga awards upang maging inspirasyon at makahikayat pa ng ibang mga institusyong pang-edukasyon na tularan ang halimbawa nila at magsumikap na makapagbigay ng katumbas o higit pang husay ng serbisyo sa mga mag-aaral," Lapid added.

Furthermore, the University was also cited for thriving amid the challenges presented by the pandemic and for supporting other leaders to navigate through these unprecedented times.