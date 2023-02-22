Submit Release
National conference reviews operations of provincial people’s councils

VIETNAM, February 22 - QUẢNG NINH — A national conference started in Hạ Long City in the northern province of Quảng Ninh on Tuesday to review the operations of People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities in 2022, with the participation of representatives from the provincial/municipal People’s Councils nationwide.

The event was co-chaired by National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng, Permanent NA Vice Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyễn Xuân Ký.

In his opening remarks, Mẫn said the conference aimed to evaluate the performance of the People’s Councils; and propose solutions to further improve the quality and efficiency of their operations.

The event aimed to enhance coordination and responsibility in the supervision and guidance of the NA Standing Committee towards the People's Councils.

Participants heard that the People's Councils had made great efforts and innovations in implementing statutory tasks in response to requirements in each locality; closely followed guidelines of the Party, policies, and laws of the State and concretised those into resolutions, mechanisms, policies, and practical, feasible and comprehensive measures, thus significantly contributing to the implementation of goals and tasks of each locality as well as the whole country in 2022.

The provincial-level People’s Councils had recorded positive changes in their supervisory activities, Man said, adding that the People's Councils had increasingly affirmed their role as State authorities that represent the people's will, aspirations, and rights to mastery, he stressed.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Quảng Ninh Province Nguyễn Xuân Ký briefed on the locality’s socio-economic development achievements in recent years, saying that the provincial People's Council always represented people from all walks of life, and its responsibility to serve the people.

For many consecutive years, Quảng Ninh led localities nationwide in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI); the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR), the People's Satisfaction Index and the Agency for the Service of State Administration Authorities (SIPAS), and the Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI). The results were significantly contributed by the People's Councils at all levels, he said.

The conference offered a good chance for Quảng Ninh to learn from experience from other provinces and cities, and absorb valuable guidance from leaders of the Party and State, thus sketching out the right decisions to keep the locality’s momentum of development, Ký said. — VNS

