Cyber-attacks are coming, and AI will help more companies manage their cyber risks

Cybersecurity analysis and management using AI.

Use AI to help you ﬁnd and manage your organization's cybersecurity risks in minutes.

Cybersecurity can no longer be just for those who can afford it. However, using AI can lower costs and empower everyone to have the tools necessary to protect our digital way of life.” — Danyetta Fleming Magana, CISSP, F. ISRM

CHICAGO, USA, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber-attacks are a growing menace in today's digital world. With malicious actors becoming increasingly sophisticated, organizations and individuals need to stay vigilant and do their best to protect themselves from these malicious acts. Cyber-attacks can have devastating consequences, ranging from ﬁnancial losses to identity theft. It's important to understand the different types of attacks, how they can be prevented, and the steps to take to recover if you are targeted. With the right knowledge and security protocols, you can stay safe.We are excited to announce the launch of our new Cyber Risk Portal, designed to help organizations identify and manage cyber risk using AI to help ﬁnd and identify risks in minutes. This innovative portal provides a comprehensive view of the organization’s cyber risk posture and offers real-time insights into threats and vulnerabilities. Through the portal, users can access a range of features such as threat mapping, risk assessment, reporting, and policy management. This makes it easier to identify critical areas, prioritize resources and protect their digital assets from potential threats. By leveraging the latest technologies and best practices, the portal provides organizations with the necessary tools to develop secure cyber risk management. The Cyber Risk Portal was designed with the needs of organizations in mind, providing a cost-effective, efficient, and user-friendly way to manage their cyber risk.We invite you to explore the portal and see how it can help you protect your digital assets and stay ahead of the game.Start now and receive your complimentary risk assessment at https://risks.covenantsec.io/tryit.php About Us: Covenant Security Solutions International, Inc. (Covenant) is an award-winning Cybersecurity Company focused on helping your organization develop the people, process, and technology solutions to cover your cyber security needs. Learn more at https://www.covenantsec.com

