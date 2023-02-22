Microalgae Market Growing at 5.4% CAGR to Hit USD 1.48 Billion by 2028

Alternative proteins sourced from algae have immense potential to create food products that are healthier and more ecologically sustainable.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Microalgae Market was accounted for $977.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.48 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in vegan population to strengthen product adoption, high protein concentration as compared to counterparts, multiple benefits of microalgal protein drive the growth of the global microalgae market. However, impact on spirulina production due to climate change, presence of large number of alternatives for protein and low product awareness hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovations and algae protein-fortified food are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Microalgae are microscopic organisms that are unicellular and can exist individually, in chains, or groups. Based on the species, their sizes may range from a few micrometers (μm) to a few hundred micrometers. Unlike plants, microalgae do not have roots, stems, or leaves.

Key players in the Microalgae have adopted product launch and expansion as their key strategies to stay competitive in the market. Key players profiled in the report include include Algenol Biotech, Cellana Inc., Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, E.I.D Parry ltd, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd., Kent BioEnergy Corporation, Taau Australia Pty Ltd., Holdings, Inc., and Astareal AB

Based on microalgae market analysis by type, the spirulina segment was the largest segment in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to rise in awareness regarding health & wellness among customers. The spirulina segment was also the fastest growing segment in the type category, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, North America was the largest market in 2020, in terms of revenue generation, garnering almost one-third of the global Microalgae market share. U.S. is expected to expand at a notable growth rate exhibiting highest share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA in the Microalgae market are expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. The growth in these regions can be attributed to improving business environment.

The microalgae market is subject to stable growth in the coming years. Growth of the market is attributed to growing application of algal protein in dietary supplements and food industry. Moreover, algal protein is not considered an animal protein source, hence is perfect for consumption among vegan population. Furthermore, microalgae have multiple applications in cosmetics and feed industries.

