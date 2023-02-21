NEBRASKA, February 21 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen, NSP, & NDOT Urge Caution Over Winter Weather Across State

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen is joining with state agencies in urging caution as a winter storm moves across Nebraska, bringing the potential for significant snow, high winds, and bitterly cold conditions. Areas of greatest impact stretch from the panhandle through the central section of the state and across the northeast. The National Weather Service is predicting between 6 and 12 inches of snow in the uppermost regions, starting this afternoon.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are urging motorists to keep an eye on the forecast and check weather conditions before hitting the road. During the storm, travel may become difficult or impossible as heavy snow couples with strong winds in the northern and western parts of the state. Drivers should check 511, Nebraska.gov, or the Nebraska 511 app to get the latest information on roadway conditions.

NDOT plow crews will be working throughout the state to clear the roadways during and after the storm. Troopers will also be on the road throughout the state to assist any motorists who become stranded. Motorist are reminded to have warm clothing, food, water, phone chargers, and other essentials in their vehicle in case they become stranded while traveling. If you become stranded or need help, call *55 or 1-800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

This storm hits as winter calving season gets underway, resulting in an added concern for producers. Calves can be prone to hypothermia, and they require necessary nutrients from milk to ensure their health and growth.

“It’s impossible to stop mother nature,” said Governor Pillen. “But to the extent possible, producers are advised to prepare as much as possible to protect their herds. Snow and extreme cold can be a dangerous combination, especially to newborn calves.”

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources provides a wealth of information on its website for livestock producers at beef.unl.edu.