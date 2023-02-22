Biometric Technology Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2030 | At a 14.1% CAGR

Biometric Technology Market Size

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the biometric technology market analysis.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in crime and privacy intrusion rates have raised concerns among people and organizations to secure their assets and personal details, which in turn, drives the global biometric technology market.

On the other hand, high installation costs impede growth to some extent. However, huge R&D activities and market competition have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

As per the report, the global biometric technology industry accounted for $34.95 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $127.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The future of biometric technology is rapidly growing in medicine, banking services, marketing research, and many other industries in which personal identification is required. In addition, many biometric services are currently under development and testing. However, in a few years, these biometric technologies will be introduced everywhere. Hence, these factors are expected to create an immense opportunity for the biometric technology market forecast.

Covid-19 scenario:

• Most of the biometric devices such as fingerprint scanners, vein recognition, and others involve touching surfaces and thus, there was a steep decline in demand for these maneuvers from several verticals, especially during the initial phase.

• Also, the majority of government bodies suspended the use of biometric attendance for all its employees, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

• However, other biometric devices such as iris scanners, face recognition, and others have experienced higher demand as they involve zero point of contact and provide correct authentication results.

Based on type, the physiological biometric segment held the highest share in 2020, generating around three-fourths of the global biometric technology industry. The fact that it is considered highly reliable, as people's characteristics are unique and cannot be compromised by the influence of the psycho-emotional phase drives the segment growth.

The behavioral biometric segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is because it is based on the unique and measurable patterns of human activities such as voice, keystroke, handwriting, middleware, signature, and odor for identification or authentication.

Based on components, the hardware segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-thirds half of the global biometric technology market. This is owing to the fact that these hardware scans are matched against the saved database to approve or deny access to the respective system.

The software segment, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that it allows different application software on different operating systems to be compatible.

By end user, it is bifurcated into public sector, BFSI, healthcare, it and telecommunication and others.

The key players profiled in the biometric technology market analysis are 3M Company (Congent Systems, Inc.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Imageware Systems, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Safran S.A. (IDEMIA), secunet Security Networks AG, Thales S.A., BIO-key International, NEC Corporation and Precise Biometrics. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the major share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global biometric technology industry. This is attributed to the growing use of web applications and the Internet has escalated the demand for security and verification on account of the increased threat of cyber-attacks and data pilfering.

Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.3% throughout the forecast period. Increasing use of the Internet, online payments, immigration and initiatives such as "Digital India" and "Adhar" by the Indian government are likely to expand the biometric market growth at the fastest rate in the region.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

