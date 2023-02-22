Molecular Diagnostics Market Size to Exceed USD 23.90 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 9.86%

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer drives the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Molecular Diagnostics, by Product Type, Technology, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2020 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 23.90 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: -

• Roche Diagnostics: - Roche is one of the largest players in the molecular diagnostics market, with a broad range of products in areas such as oncology, infectious diseases, and genetics.

• Abbott Laboratories: - Abbott is a global healthcare company that offers a wide range of diagnostic products, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases and oncology.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific: - Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading provider of laboratory equipment, reagents, and software, with a strong presence in the molecular diagnostics market.

• QIAGEN: - QIAGEN is a leading provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, with a focus on infectious diseases, oncology, and precision medicine.

• Hologic: Hologic is a leading provider of diagnostic and surgical products, with a strong focus on women's health, including molecular diagnostics for HPV and STIs.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories: - Bio-Rad is a global leader in life science research and diagnostics, with a broad portfolio of molecular diagnostic products for infectious diseases, oncology, and genetics.

• Danaher Corporation: - Danaher is a diversified technology company with a strong presence in the diagnostics market, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, oncology, and genetics.

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD): - BD is a global medical technology company that offers a range of diagnostic products, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases and oncology.

• Genomic Health: - Genomic Health is a leading provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests for cancer, including tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancer.

• Illumina: - Illumina is a global leader in DNA sequencing technology, with a strong focus on molecular diagnostics for oncology, reproductive health, and infectious diseases.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬?

• Growing demand for personalized medicine: Molecular diagnostics play a critical role in personalized medicine, which tailors medical treatment to individual patients based on their genetic and molecular profiles. As the demand for personalized medicine continues to grow, the molecular diagnostics market is expected to expand significantly.

• Expansion into new applications: Molecular diagnostics are being increasingly used in new applications beyond infectious diseases and oncology, such as genetic testing, pharmacogenomics, and liquid biopsy. These applications are expected to drive the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.

• Advancements in technology: Advances in technologies such as next-generation sequencing, digital PCR, and CRISPR/Cas9 are enabling more accurate, rapid, and cost-effective molecular diagnostics. As these technologies become more widely available, the molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow even further.

• Increasing adoption of point-of-care testing: Point-of-care molecular diagnostic testing is becoming more widely adopted due to its convenience, rapid results, and potential to improve patient outcomes. This trend is expected to continue as new point-of-care molecular diagnostics become available.

• Integration of artificial intelligence: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being integrated into molecular diagnostics to improve accuracy, speed, and cost-effectiveness. As these technologies continue to advance, they are expected to have a significant impact on the molecular diagnostics market.

𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

• By Product type: This includes instruments, reagents, and software used in molecular diagnostics.

• By Technology: This includes polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and other technologies used in molecular diagnostics.

• By Application: This includes infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing, pharmacogenomics, and other applications of molecular diagnostics.

• By End-user: This includes hospitals, clinical laboratories, research laboratories, and others.

Based on region, The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

