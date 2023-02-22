2023 UMD Summer Camps

In this year without a winter—check out those daffodil plants already sprouting from the ground—let the warm weather inspire you to start thinking about summer plans.

The University of Maryland is preparing to welcome kids from pre-K to 12th grade back to campus for dozens of popular camps, where they can learn on-the-field techniques from UMD’s winningest coaches, explore our world and the solar system through art, get up close and personal with creepy crawlies and more.

Most camps are in person this year, with a few virtual options. Some are still finalizing schedules and pricing, so check back for updates.

Advanced Physics Summer Girls Program

Students entering grades 10-12

July 17-21

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

$60

In person

Participants learn about topics such as relativity, antimatter, biophysics, quantum mechanics, physical uncertainty, quantum computing and more. The program is filled with hands-on lab activities, visits to cutting-edge research labs, discussions with professors and graduate students who conduct modern physics research and a project to make the discussions of modern topics tangible. Students are introduced to topics that they will likely not be offered in their high school classes, from the thought experiments of Einstein to current applications in code breaking.

Amazing Science Discovery Camp

Students entering grades 3-5

July 10-14

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$250

In person

Each camp day is filled with exciting experiments, interesting projects, educational demonstrations and much more. Camp activities engage students in developing curiosity, building knowledge and increasing their appreciation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields in their daily lives and future careers.

AI Summer Program

Students entering grades 10-12

July 10-21

9 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

$600

In person

Students will be given the opportunity to use artificial intelligence (AI) to address problems of a probabilistic and numeric nature. Participants explore the field of AI through team projects, industry field trips and presentations from guest speakers. They engage with faculty, staff and researchers who have been leaders in AI, and they’re exposed to a breadth of knowledge in the field with the goal of leveraging AI for the social good. Best consideration is March 3; the application closes March 31.

Bug Camp: Insects, Science & Society (full but has a wait list)

Ages 7-12

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; aftercare available until 5 p.m.

$300 ($425 with aftercare)

In person

Insects are the most abundant animals on earth! Through a variety of hands-on activities and interactive field trips, this camp teaches kids how amazing and valuable bugs truly are. Campers gain science experience in the field and the lab, and come away with an understanding of the important relationship between humans and insects.

Camp Shule (Nyumburu Cultural Center)

Students entering grades pre-K-12

June 20-Aug. 11

7 a.m.-6 p.m. (classes and workshops are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

$160 per week (includes before- and aftercare and field trips)

In person

Camp Shule (Swahili for “school”) offers youths the opportunity to explore academic, artistic and athletic interests in a relaxed and creative environment. The camp encourages a lifelong love of learning with a combination of the best aspects of traditional camps—close friendships, activities and adventure—as well as intellectual inquiry and exploration.

Center for Young Children

Ages 3 through kindergarten

June 26-Aug. 4

8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

$2,500 for six weeks

In person

The Center for Young Children educates and cares for children in a developmentally appropriate manner. Children must be 3 years old before the first day of camp and must be fully potty trained.



CompSciConnect

Students entering grades 6-8

Session 1: June 20-June 30 (CSC Yellow & Red only)

Session 2: July 10-July 21 (CSC Red & Terp only)

Session 3: July 24-Aug. 4 (CSC Yellow & Terp only)

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (before and after-care available)

$400 for each session

In person

CompSciConnect is a three-year non-residential summer program (Yellow, Red and Terp groups) that typically begins with rising sixth graders joining the Yellow group. Each summer, students learn more advanced skills and also meet once a month throughout the school year to maintain those skills. Through the three years, students explore block-based programming (ie. Scratch) (Yellow); web design programming with HTML, CSS and JavaScript (Red); and 3D game design programming (Terp), along with cybersecurity/safety, cryptology, number bases, logic and computer use skills. Through the three years, the program emphasizes how these skills connect to other areas of study and to making the world a better place. Best consideration is March 17; the application closes April 14.

Create Tech (High School)

Students entering grades 10-12

July 24-Aug. 4

9 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

$500

In person

High school students will create wearable technology, program it using Python, and explore the revolution behind such technology. Students will learn about software and hardware while programming Circuit Playgrounds to create wearable items such as light-up keychains, bracelets, and broaches, odometers, etc. Labs will consist of creating a prototype design using materials and state-of-the-art design equipment in our Singh Sandbox. Best consideration is March 3; the application closes March 31.

Create Tech (Middle School)

Students entering grades 8-9

June 20-30

9 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

$500

In person

Middle school students explore how humans interact with information and technology and apply programming skills to better understand the social impact of modern-day innovative technology. Students have the opportunity to design and create a prototype to address a contemporary issue of their choice. Best consideration is March 17; the application closes April 14.

Cyber Defense Training Camp

Students entering grades 11-12 (technical experience is recommended, including networking, Cisco Academy and/or Java programming)

June 25-30

$1,250

In person (residential)

Participants will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge of cybersecurity and gain practical skills through instruction by an experienced security professional while living on the UMD campus. Students learn about career options in the field, take at least one field trip and hear from a variety of speakers to learn more about how to prepare to enter this exciting profession. Best consideration is March 3; the application closes March 31.

Fire Protection Engineering Design Challenge

Students entering grades 11 and 12

July 24-28th (at Mount St. Joseph High School days 1-4; students will be bussed to UMD on Day 5)

9am-2pm

$245 per participant

In person

This camp is a week-long design and construction camp that ends in a team competition. Teams of three or four participants will design, test and build a two-room apartment along with the notification, detection and suppression systems in that apartment. The teams will bring their apartments to be fire-tested in a competition at the end of the week in the University of Maryland fire labs.



Girls Talk Math

Students entering grades 9-12

June 20-30

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$25

In person

Camp activities involve learning mathematics outside of the standard curriculum and attending mini-lectures on math, as well as recording and publishing a podcast about a famous female mathematician. Additional special events may include panels and interviews with female mathematicians.

Gymkana

Ages 5-16

June 20-Aug. 4 (weekly sessions; no camp the week of July 4)

8:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m. with before and after-care options

$320 per week

In person

Boys and girls of all experience levels learn gymnastics without the pressure of competition at this weekly day camp. At the end of each week, campers participate in a performance for family and friends.

iDTech Camps

Ages 7-17

June 26-Aug. 11 (weekly)

$1,049 and up

In person

Kids and teens of all skill levels explore coding, AI, machine learning, film, robotics and game design, developing in-demand skills at these privately run residential camps.

Info Challenge Summer Camp: The Data of Climate Change

Students entering grades 10-12

Session 1: In-person: July 10-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Session II: In-person: July 17-21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Session III: Virtual: July 24-28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$300 for in person; $200 for virtual

Students learn about data analytics as they work in teams to solve real-world information challenges concerning this year's theme of climate change. Teams present their final projects to judges at the end of the week, and top teams will be awarded prizes. No previous experience is necessary.

Jump Start Biomedical Science Program

Students entering grades 11-12

Session 1: Biomedical Science (In person): July 10-14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Session 2: Biomedical Science (Virtual): July 17-28, 9 a.m.-noon

Session 3: Our Microbial World (Virtual): July 17-28, 9 a.m.-noon

$400 in person; $300 for virtual

In Session 1, students will learn about anatomy and physiology and the way in which cellular and molecular techniques are changing the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. In Session 2, students will learn about anatomy and physiology and the way in which cellular and molecular techniques are changing the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. In addition, students will collaborate on virtual laboratory activities that will help them understand basic cell and molecular research protocols. In Session 3, students will learn about different microbes and their capabilities. Students will 'design' their own microbe, based on what they learn from the program.

Mathletics

Students entering grades 7- 9

July 10-28

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$100

In person

Mathletics is designed to immerse middle school youth in the rapidly growing world of sports data analytics and build their knowledge of statistical concepts and the data science process. The program is particularly focused on engaging African American and Latinx youth, in an effort to deepen their STEM knowledge and introduce them to STEM fields. Students not only learn practical skills, such as how to collect data and perform statistical analysis of the data but also engage in an end-of-camp, personal statistics project in a field of interest to them. Application opens March 30.

Physics Makers Camp

Students entering grades 9-10

July 24-28

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$250

In person

This camp offers hands-on workshops that emphasize design thinking, problem solving, and construction. Physics concepts are brought to life with demonstrations specifically made available to the program from the Physics Demonstration Facility’s expansive collection. Participants will learn programming through projects linking technology and physics. Students will have the opportunity to work with various tools, materials, and equipment in the Physics Vortex Makerspace, as well as other STEM related makerspaces on campus. This immersive week aims to provide a snapshot of a STEM professional’s life – technical work, experiment, apparatus creation, and communication of projects and results.

The Physics of Quidditch

Students entering grades 6-8

July 3-8 (excluding July 4)

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$250

In Person

This innovative summer program combines physics, the real-life sport of quidditch and the books and movies from the world of Harry Potter. Campers learn about the physical universe by exploring the magic of Hogwarts and the concepts of mechanics, optics, magnetism and modern physics. Campers are sorted into “houses” and compete in a week-long Try-Physics Tournament and Quidditch Cup. The camp culminates in a luncheon for participants and parents, a presentation of science concepts learned and the championship quidditch match.



Secure IT Summer Academy: Design IT, Code IT, Secure IT

Students entering grades 6-8

Aug. 7-11

$450

Is computing taking over the world too quickly? Do you wonder if the technology you use is safe? Who created the code behind your app? Come explore the Secure IT Summer Academy, for middle school students who are interested in the growing field of cybersecurity. Learn to think like a cyber detective and employ design thinking to protect the things that you interact with daily (smart technologies, wearables, internet sites). You will use creative problem-solving to design, code, and protect various systems designed to help people across many fields. Best consideration is March 17; the application closes April 14.

Shirley Povich Sports Journalism Summer Camp

Students entering grades 9-12

July 10-14

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$125

The weeklong day camp at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism provides tools and inspiration to high school students interested in sports media. Faculty and other media professionals share tenets of basic journalism writing, as well as other sports journalism skills that include writing a game story and covering a press conference.

Summer Art Camps

Ages 6-12

July 10-Aug. 4 (weekly sessions)

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (before and after care available)

$300 with additional fees for before- and aftercare ($50/week discount for UMD staff, faculty, students and alums)

In person

Each week, campers participate in three art specialties with trained arts professionals, from drawing and painting to sculpture and media, to music and dance. Specialties change each week, so campers may register for more than one session to explore more mediums and topics. Every week culminates in a showcase for campers’ artistic achievements.

TERP Quest

Students entering grades 1-7

Weekly sessions June 26-Aug. 4

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with before and after care options

$300 per week (additional fees for before and after-care)

In person

Terp Quest is a recreational day camp managed by University Recreation & Wellness and based in the Eppley Recreation Center. Each camp week includes a wide variety of activities in top-notch facilities with the highest quality staff. No two days at Terp Quest are alike, and campers (and staff) return year after year to try new games and activities, to participate in entertaining and educational encounters, and to see the UMD campus in a whole new light.

Terp Young Scholars

Students in grades 10-12

July 10-28

$2,500 commuter; $1,500 online (several courses charge an additional fee)

Discover the challenge, excitement and independence of the college experience. Designed for rising high school sophomores to graduating seniors, students get a jump on college by earning three university credits. Courses are offered in person or online. Applications are accepted through May 1. (UMD faculty and staff can apply tuition remission to the course package fee. UMD Alumni Association members receive a 20% discount)

Terrapin Music Camp

Students in grades 5-12

3-6 p.m. on Sundays; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday (concert on Friday starts at 2 p.m.)

$445

In person

Students at all proficiency levels participate in musical enrichment, growth and new opportunities. Students develop musicianship and advance their instrumental and vocal technique through ensemble and solo performance.

WIE Change the World: An Introduction to Engineering

Session I:

Students entering grades 11-12

Session II:

Students entering grades 10-12

Students in this Women In Engineering (WIE) program explore engineering disciplines through hands-on activities, informative workshops, team challenges and seminars with faculty, staff and students in the A. James Clark School of Engineering. This program is for students considering majoring in engineering and potentially pursuing it as a career. It is geared toward women but open to all.

WIE emPower

Students entering grades 7-9

July 24-28

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$500

Commuter

Students in this Women In Engineering (WIE) program explore engineering through hands-on making, learning how to use power tools and digital design and fabrication resources. The program is geared toward women but open to all.

WIE RISE: A Summer Research Program

Students entering grades 9-12

July 31-Aug. 4

1-3 p.m.

Free

Virtual

This Women In Engineering (WIE) program provides an introduction to engineering research. Students participate in at-home friendly experiments that correspond to different engineering disciplines, learn about the research labs in the A. James Clark School of Engineering, and explore reading and writing scientific research papers. The program is geared toward women but open to all.

SPORTS CAMPS

Field Hockey

Ages 12-18

$525 residential; $350 commuter

Campers learn fundamental skills and tactics, small games, video analysis, team building and tournament play. All training sessions are on three surfaces: water-based turf, field turf and natural grass. Campers reside in University of Maryland dorms and eat at the athletic training table cafeteria.

Maryland Development Golf Camp

Ages 12-17 (all skill levels)

June 18-21

$1,300-1,800 (day or overnight)

The Maryland Development Golf Camps are designed to improve your technical skills and knowledge of the game through individual and group instruction. Players will get the opportunity to work with the University of Maryland golf coaching staff and be exposed to the newest technology and strategies used in the UMD golf program.

Maryland Elite Golf Camp

Ages 12-17 (advanced skill levels)

June 11-12

Aug. 6-7

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

$550

The Maryland Elite Golf Camps welcome players interested in playing college golf. This unique camp is focused on giving players the opportunity to work directly with the University of Maryland coaching staff on all aspects of their game. It includes GC Quad launch monitor readouts for each player, individualized SAM Putt lab reports, an introduction to the Aimpoint green reading system and the DECADE course management strategy.

Maryland Parent/Child Golf Camp

Ages 9-18 and parents

July 23-24

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$600 ($200 for each additional child)

This co-ed camp for children and their parents offers quality instruction each day as well as time on the golf course. This fun and informative camp accommodates all skill levels. Lunch and snacks are included.

Gymnastics

Girls ages 7-18

Two-day sessions from June 17-Aug. 8

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$315 per session

Campers work with current Terp gymnasts and learn more about what being a GymTerp is all about. Campers learn new drills, skills and conditioning to enhance their abilities.

Lacrosse Open Camps (girls)

Girls in grades 4-11

$585 residential; $485 commuter

Young athletes get the ultimate overnight camp experience with first-class college facilities. Campers compete with other players and receive instruction from college coaches and outstanding college players.

Lacrosse Elite Camp (girls)

Girls in grades 9-12

June 18-19

$400 (commuter only)

Campers compete with other players and receive instruction from college coaches and outstanding college players.

Soccer (girls)

Students entering grades 9-12

June 10-Aug. 12 (various dates)

These day camps give girls the opportunity to improve their soccer skills, techniques, strategies and tactics through individual training and challenging game competition. Emphasis is also placed on developing a winning attitude, enjoying the sport and making friends.

Soccer Day Camp (boys)

Ages 6-12

June 26-29

9 a.m.-3 p.m. (half-day option available)

$400 full day; $275 half day

Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski’s camps are based on the principle that young people learn and develop skills most quickly and effectively when they are having fun. These camps teach each player how to fully reach his potential as a soccer player, focusing on individual techniques, skills and tactics through creative and motivating sessions.

Soccer Elite Camp (boys)

Students entering grades 6-12 (separate camps for middle and high schoolers)

June 30-July 3, July 15-18

8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. for commuters

$725 residential; $625 commuter

Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski’s camps are based on the principle that young people learn and develop skills most quickly and effectively when they are having fun. The elite camp will challenge each individual to transfer what they have learned in the team training sessions into competitive small-sided and full-field games.

Volleyball

Students entering grades 7-12

July 14-22 (various dates); commuter and overnight options available

$125-$550

Led by Terps coach Adam Hughes, camps assist players in developing the full potential of their individual skills through a proven system of instruction. Camps target youths, middle schoolers and high school and elite players as well as focus on individual skills and teams.

Wrestling (Clemsen & Co. Wrestling Camps)

Ages 6-18

Dates and cost TBD

Wrestlers learn from the University of Maryland wrestlers and coaching staff while having fun playing games, developing agility and increasing muscle memory. The camp has a focus on technical development, program-specific drills and live wrestling geared to help young athletes maximize their potential.