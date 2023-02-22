NorthWest Copper Files Kwanika-Stardust Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on Sedar

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) report for its Kwanika-Stardust project, located approximately 140km northwest of Fort St. James, BC. The PEA was prepared principally by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc, an independent engineering consulting firm and is titled “Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment” dated February 17, 2023 with an effective date of January 4, 2023 (the “Technical Report”). The PEA results were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated January 5, 2023.  

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and available on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

Qualified Persons
The following individuals are independent qualified persons in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and were authors of the Technical Report:

Brian Hartman, P.Geo., Ridge Geosciences;
Cale DuBois, P.Eng., Mining Plus;
Jason Blais, P.Eng., Mining Plus;
John Caldbick, P.Eng, Mining Plus;
Jonathan Cooper, P.Eng., Ausenco;
Kevin Murray, P.Eng., Ausenco;
Peter Mehrfert, P.Eng., Ausenco;
Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., GeoSim Services Inc;
Scott Elfen, P.Eng., Ausenco;
Scott Weston, P.Geo., Ausenco

About NorthWest Copper
NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to working collaboratively with First Nations to advance our work in a culturally and environmentally respectful manner. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Peter Bell”
Director, President and CEO
For further information, please contact:

Peter Lekich, Director Investor Relations
Tel: 778-389-2446
Email: plekich@northwestcopper.ca
  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


