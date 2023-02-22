Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 22, 2023
February 21, 2023 5:44 PM | 3 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 Note: All times local
York Region, Ontario
10:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a discussion with personal support workers. He will be joined by the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera.
Note for media:
11:05 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a short media availability.
Notes for media:
Longueuil, Quebec
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Longueuil, Catherine Fournier.
Note for media:
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with farmers and agricultural producers.
Notes for media:
