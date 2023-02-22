Submit Release
Notice - NOVA TECH LTD, File No. 2023-6

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on February 21, 2023, setting the matter down to be heard on March 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether the Capital Markets Tribunal should grant the Application filed by Staff of the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on February 16, 2023.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 21, 2023, Application dated February 21, 2023, and Temporary Order dated February 16, 2023, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat 
Ontario Securities Commission

