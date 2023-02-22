ConnectPath CX is the go to Cloud Contact Center as a Service Platform (CCaaS) to replace aging Avaya systems

Avaya replacement: ConnectPath CX – Powered by Amazon Connect is the go to Cloud Contact Center as a Service Platform (CCaaS) to replace aging Avaya systems

MIAMI and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudHesive, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, with global headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and regional headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile, announced that its ConnectPath CX platform, Powered by Amazon Connect allows for Avaya users to quickly and easily migrate away from their aging Avaya technology with minimum disruption to their customers and their users.

ConnectPath CX allows for users to leverage its low code / no code platform to quickly deploy a true omni-channel contact center powered by Amazon Connect. The ConnectPath CX platform adds features that typically require lengthy development efforts. Utilizing our pre-built connectors and leveraging the power of Amazon Web Services ConnectPath CX delivers a true omni-channel experience in a matter of minutes.

With Avaya's recent announcement of its restructuring, companies are or will be feeling the pressure to move to the next generation of cloud Contact Center as a Service platforms. Amazon Connect wrapped by ConnectPath CX provides a robust solution to help remove the complexity of deploying and customizing an Amazon Connect based solution but also provides benefits that surpass what Avaya's solutions can provide without complex implementation and development.

Call recordings, call transcription, sentiment analysis, voice biometrics , customized reporting, SMS and MMS management, email management, CRM integrations like Salesforce and others are embedded into the ConnectPath CX platform, which Avaya doesn't provide without third party tool integration. ConnectPath CX is easy to consume and offersa 'pay per use' pricing model similar to other Amazon Web Services. ConnectPath CX bridges the gap between Avaya's aging technology and the everchanging landscape of customers business critical needs.- "ConnectPath CX powered by Amazon Connect provides a pay as you go solution for those companies needing to move to a next generation platform with little to no risk. Our team has a proven track record of implementing mission critical contact centers using ConnectPath CX in hours rather than months." said Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive.

About CloudHesive

CloudHesive is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile. We are a customer-obsessed organization and are driven by delivering innovative cloud solutions to our customers. Our customers look to us as leaders in the Amazon Connect, cloud migration services and AWS managed service space. Our ConnectPath CX platform helps to decrease time to migrate a contact center to the cloud and increases the features and functionality provided to our customer base contact center users. CloudHesive is focused on driving incremental value to our customers and helping them successfully migrat to cloud based technologies. For more information, please visit CloudHesive.com or ConnectPath.cx

Media Contact

Sales Team, Cloudhesive, +1-800-860-2040, sales@connectpath.cx

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Cloudhesive