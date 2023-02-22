Global Energy Drinks Market Report 2022: Surging Demand for Increased Energy Levels and Mental Alertness Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Drinks Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Product Type, Packaging Type, End-User, Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Major Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Energy Drinks Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach nearly US$ 80 billion by 2028, owing to the growing demand for potential energy booster products like energy drinks which also improves physical and cognitive performance.

Adoption of a healthy lifestyle and growing demand for energy drinks for mental alertness are some of the factors driving the market growth.

The increase in health-conscious consumers coupled with lifestyle changes, eating and drinking patterns, and taste preferences are anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Energy Drinks Market.

The surge in demand for a variety of flavor energy drinks that are sugar-free and calorie-free and increasing efforts of manufacturers to introduce new energy drinks in the market to fulfill the demand for consumers is likely to boost the growth of the market.

The Global Energy Drinks Market faces challenges due to stringent regulations laid by governmental bodies on energy drinks.

Governmental bodies such as The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and others laid strict regulations on energy drink products and regulated the amount of caffeine and others in the product, which may hamper the growth of the Global Energy Drinks Market.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the Energy Drinks Market owing to the increased demand for functional beverages, and healthy drinks that boost energy levels. Moreover, consumers are still engaged in various exercise regimes in their homes, which leads to the continued need for energy drinks products. In addition, the increased consumption of energy drinks and increased sales of the products through online channels has benefitted the growth of the Global Energy Drinks Market.

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type: Non-alcoholic segment held the largest share of the Global Energy Drinks Market in 2021, owing to the surging demand for functional drinks that boost energy and offer other benefits such as improved physical endurance, and others.

The rising disposable income, changes in lifestyle, and high intake of non-alcoholic drinks are expected to fuel the demand for the segment in Global Energy Drinks Market.

By Product Type: Drinks segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Energy Drinks Market by product type in 2021, due to the growing demand for on-the-go drinks that boost energy levels and provides other health benefits.

The increasing popularity of energy drinks among consumers as potential energy boosters and functional drinks that enhance physical and cognitive performance is anticipated to augment the growth of the segment in the market.

By Packaging Type: The cans segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Energy Drinks Market in 2021, owing to the growing demand for convenient and ready-to-drink beverages among consumers.

The increasing preference for energy drinks in cans, especially metal cans, as they can be easily transported and are not easily breakable is likely to boost the demand for the segment in the Global Energy Drinks Market.

By Flavor: Flavored segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Energy Drinks Market in 2021, due to the availability of a variety of flavors like orange, apple, grape, lemon, and others in energy drinks.

The growing demand for energy-boosting drinks in a variety of flavors among consumers is encouraging manufacturers to launch flavored energy drinks is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment in the market.

By End-User: Adults segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Energy Drinks Market in 2021, due to the growing popularity of functional drinks like energy drinks among adults.

The increasing involvement of adults in sports activities along with surging demand for energy drinks for mental alertness is likely to boost the demand for the segment in the Global Energy Drinks Market.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Energy Drinks Market in 2021, due to the high customer reach of these stores.

The availability of a wide range of energy drinks of different brands in supermarkets or hypermarkets coupled with increasing demand for healthier options and energy-boosting drinks among consumers are anticipated to propel the growth of the segment in the market.

By Geography: North America region accounted for the largest share of the Global Energy Drinks Market in 2021, owing to the growing consumption of energy drinks in the region.

region accounted for the largest share of the Global Energy Drinks Market in 2021, owing to the growing consumption of energy drinks in the region. The increasing popularity of energy drinks among teens and young adults along with rising marketing and promotional activities for energy drinks in the region is expected to augment the growth of the region.

Recent Developments Related to Major Players

In February 2022, Red Bull launched the new Red Edition, with a watermelon taste in India. The new product is a perfect on-the-go drink and is available in retail stores like Reliance Retail, More, Spencer's, Ratnadeep, and others as well as on online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and others. The company aimed to expand its product portfolio and fulfill the demand of Indian consumers

In February 2022 , PepsiCo launched a new line of hemp-infused energy drinks under its Rockstar Energy Drink brand. The new product helps people relax as contain a combination of herbal ingredient. The drinks are available in three different flavors namely passionfruit, blueberry, and raspberry cucumber, and contain less caffeine in comparison to other Rockstar products. The company aimed to offer less energy hit and more relaxation products

Conclusion

The Global Energy Drinks Market is forecasted to continue a moderate growth, primarily driven by the surging demand for Energy Drinks in a variety of flavors to boost physical performance and enhance energy levels and mental alertness. The growing demand for functional and healthier beverages among consumers along with the increase in product launches by the manufacturers to fulfill the growing demand is anticipated to augment the growth of the market. Though the market is highly competitive with ~150 participants, global players control the dominant market share.

