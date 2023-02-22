Platinum Diamond Drilling Inc. Exhibiting at Booth 7316N, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Visit Platinum Diamond Drilling Inc. at Booth #7316N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Platinum Diamond Drilling Inc.

Platinum Diamond Drilling is an owner-operator business that provides coring and personal services to the mineral exploration drilling industry. Platinum was established in 2011 and has drilled projects in NW Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Yukon. Environment, safety and wellbeing is our main priority.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

