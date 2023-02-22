Suspects Sought in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses in the First and Seventh Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in Burglary Two of an Establishment offenses that occurred on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

In each of the below Burglary Two offenses, the suspects gained entry into an establishment. Once inside, the suspects took property and fled the scene.

At approximately 4:35 am, in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-026-652

At approximately 12:04 am, in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania, Avenue, Southeast CCN: 23-026-562

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.