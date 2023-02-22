Lawful Interception Market to surpass $29.9 Billion By 2031, Communication Technology, Region, Key Players, 2021-2031

Lawful Interception Market Size

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the lawful interception market Trends along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in demand for monitoring, and tracking data of players, surge in demand for chatbots& virtual assistants to interact with followers boost the growth of the global lawful interception market. In addition, an increase in demand for real-time data analytics drives the global lawful interception market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global lawful interception market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lawful interception market garnered $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $29.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global lawful interception market, owing to rise in criminal elements such as terrorism, drug & human trafficking, and cybercrime.

• The market has a huge scope to gather growth in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global lawful interception market based on solution, network technology, communication technology, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on communication technology, the file transfer segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global lawful interception market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the text messaging segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global lawful interception market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Based on solution, the devices segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global lawful interception market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the government segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global lawful interception market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the enterprise segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global lawful interception market analyzed in the research include SIEMENS AG, AQSACOM, FireEye, Inc., INCOGNITO SOFTWARE, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., JSI Telecom, Utimaco GmbH, BAE SYSTEMS, NICE Ltd., SS8 NETWORKS, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global lawful interception market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

