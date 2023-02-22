Retired Civil Servant’s Inspiring Novel to Grace the Shelves of the Tucson Festival of Books
If you believe there are no coincidences in life and we are on a destined path, then this book will attest to that perception.”TUCSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peggy Morales’ A Tapestry Woven: From the past into the future is a story of resilience and strength, depicting the journey of two women who overcome abandonment and hardships to find self-acceptance and pass on their wisdom to future generations. The novel is set to appear in the prestigious Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 4-5 at the University of Arizona Campus as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s featured books.
Luz and Marianna are the main characters in this inspiring novel. The story begins with Luz, who had survived her own tragedy and becomes a guiding light in Marianna's life after she was abandoned by her mother at the age of three months. Throughout her lifetime, Marianna puts up a facade of happiness, but as she goes on a journey of self-discovery, she gains insight into her own life and the meaning of self-acceptance. The novel highlights the importance of passing
down wisdom and strength from one generation to the next, showcasing the power of perseverance in the face of adversity. This is a story of hope and inspiration that will resonate with readers of all ages.
Peggy is a retired civil servant who devoted over forty years to city government. She now lives in Phoenix, Arizona where she continues to shed light on family history and pass along her threads of knowledge to her descendants.
Get to know the author personally! Join her book signing session on the first day of the festival, March 4, from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Bookmarc Alliance's booth #444.
