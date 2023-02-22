Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,410 in the last 365 days.

FWC proposes rule to modify fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park

At its Feb. 21 meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) proposed a rule to modify fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park but also directed staff to consider other options and refine the proposal before the final hearing. The proposed rule is designed to address ongoing entanglement, injury and mortality of seabirds that continue to occur at this location, reduce angler-seabird interactions and further seabird conservation while continuing to allow the tradition of fishing to continue. 

“We are grateful for the engagement and feedback from our stakeholders who are continuing to work collaboratively with us to address brown pelican entanglements at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park,” said FWC Commissioner Robert A. Spottswood. “It’s our job to balance the interests of both fish and wildlife as well as anglers. We face this all the time. We’ve always limited or closed access only as a last resort, and we have approved this proposed rule with the understanding that modifications will likely occur at the final hearing.”

Input and engagement from all interested stakeholders are critical to determine a suitable course of action to address this complex issue. The FWC encourages management partners, anglers, pelican rescue organizations and other interested stakeholders to come to the table and work together to develop a solution for pelicans and anglers. Options under consideration are education requirements, seasonal gear restrictions, limiting number of sets of hook and line fishing gear, gear restrictions on a portion of the pier, and deterrents.

A final rule hearing for fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park will occur at a future Commission meeting. If approved, the FWC would utilize an adaptive management approach while evaluating the effects of the rule.

For more information about Commission Meetings, including the February 2023 Commission Meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

You just read:

FWC proposes rule to modify fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.