Unissued Diplomas honours the memory of Ukrainian students whose lives were taken by the russian invasion

Students who died as a result of the russian invasion in 2022-2023

36 stories about courage, efforts, and sincere love for their family and homeland. 36 stories of strong prospects. 36 stories of students killed by russia.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Price of Freedom: An Exhibition of Stories of Ukrainian Students Whose Lives were Taken by the russian Invasion

Dmytro wanted to travel around the world, Eduard was about to get married, Yevheniia was dreaming about opening a social pharmacy, and Danylo was expected to get promoted at work. Their dreams were real until russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

When your classroom turns into a battlefield, your major becomes bravery.

Unissued Diplomas is a charity project created to honour the memory of Ukrainian students who will never graduate. The exhibition will uncover the stories of just 36 out of so many students killed in the war. They chose to fight for freedom, and the russian invasion took not only their diplomas but their lives.

The exhibition will be held in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, USA.

In Canada it will take place at the following locations:

University of Toronto (St. George Campus):

Hart House (7 Hart House Cir), 24.02 - 11.03, Monday to Friday from 7 am to 11 pm, Weekends from 9 am to 6 pm

and St. Volodymyr Institute (620 Spadina Ave.), 24.02 - 16.03, Monday to Friday from 12 am to 7 pm

Ukrainian Canadian Art Foundation, KUMF Gallery (145 Evans Ave. Suite #101), Opening event: 3rd of March 2023 at 7 pm, Commemorative exhibition: 03.03 - 05.03

University of Toronto (Missisauga campus): UTM Student Union Hall, 28.02 - 11.03

University of Toronto (Scarborough campus): 27.02 - 01.03

“We are implementing this project to commemorate our peer students, who could have sat next to us in the classroom, but one day their lives were irrevocably changed and taken by russia. The only and the most important thing we can do for them now is to keep their memory alive. Their lost dreams, education, and lives are the highest price we are paying in this fight for freedom.” — shares Daryna Zavhorodnia, the project manager of Unissued Diplomas.

We joined forces with a nonprofit, Second Front Ukraine Foundation, to launch an initiative called "Students for Students-Defenders." The goal is to raise USD 10,000 to buy medical supplies and three camera drones (DJI Mavic 3) for the intelligence needs of students fighting on the frontline.

The documentary "War Notebook" by Ukrainian director Roman Lubiy will be screened as a part of the project. It is based on personal videos from the phones and cameras of Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers. It will show a different world where your recording can be interrupted at any second. Visitors are invited to join the movie screening on February 26 at 6:30 pm at the Innis Town Hall Theater and get a little grasp of how life is on the frontlines.

"Traces of war", a modern art exhibition aimed to represent the emotions of Ukrainian youth getting through the war as a part of their life, will take place at Hart House, Talking Walls (24.02 – 16.03.23) and St. Volodymyr Institute (25.02 – 11.03.23). The opening time from Monday to Friday is 12:00 – 19:00, and from Saturday to Sunday 12:00 – 17:00. The entrance is free.

The project is implemented by a team of 50+ young Ukrainian people, based across the globe in cooperation with SUSK and support of the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland, Australia, and Japan. They united in the goal of commemorating the lost lives of Ukrainian students and reminding the world that the full-scale war still rages on.

Let their lives not be forgotten.

More details are on the website: https://www.unissueddiplomas.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unissued_diplomas/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090022783304