DTRA Travels to Kazakhstan for Official Meetings, Technical Discussions, and Site Visits with Kazakhstani Nuclear Security Counterparts

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) traveled to Kazakhstan in early February for official meetings, technical discussions, and site visits with Kazakhstani nuclear security counterparts. This included engagements with the National Guard and civilian nuclear security authorities to plan for partner-led sustainment of fundamental training capabilities, paving the way for more advanced programming. DTRA also met with the Ministry of Energy, National Nuclear Center, Institute of Nuclear Physics, and Ulba Metallurgical Plant to discuss current and future collaboration.

The United States partners with Kazakhstan under the Umbrella Agreement “Between the United States of America and the Republic of Kazakhstan Concerning the Destruction of Silo Launchers of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, Emergency Response, and the Prevention of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.” These efforts reflect a joint commitment to nuclear security and nonproliferation.