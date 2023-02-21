Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,541 in the last 365 days.

DTRA Travels to Kazakhstan for Official Meetings, Technical Discussions, and Site Visits with Kazakhstani Nuclear Security Counterparts

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) traveled to Kazakhstan in early February for official meetings, technical discussions, and site visits with Kazakhstani nuclear security counterparts. This included engagements with the National Guard and civilian nuclear security authorities to plan for partner-led sustainment of fundamental training capabilities, paving the way for more advanced programming. DTRA also met with the Ministry of Energy, National Nuclear Center, Institute of Nuclear Physics, and Ulba Metallurgical Plant to discuss current and future collaboration.

The United States partners with Kazakhstan under the Umbrella Agreement “Between the United States of America and the Republic of Kazakhstan Concerning the Destruction of Silo Launchers of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, Emergency Response, and the Prevention of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.” These efforts reflect a joint commitment to nuclear security and nonproliferation.

You just read:

DTRA Travels to Kazakhstan for Official Meetings, Technical Discussions, and Site Visits with Kazakhstani Nuclear Security Counterparts

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.