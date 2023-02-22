Hywin International Becomes Vice Chair Member of The Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund Association (HKLPFA)

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin Wealth”, “Hywin”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, announced that its Hong Kong subsidiary “Hywin International” was elected as Vice Chair of the Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund Association (HKLPFA), a testament to Hywin’s intellectual leadership in alternatives asset management and its contributions to the Hong Kong-domiciled private equity industry.





Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings, and Dr. Nick Xiao, Hywin International

The HKLPFA is the industry association guiding and promoting the Limited Partnership Fund (LPF) regime in Hong Kong. It is also part of the financial services infrastructure underpinning Hong Kong’s role as a vibrant global financial center and the Asia-Pacific hub for alternatives investments.

The HKLPFA works closely with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, InvestHK and other regulatory and governmental bodies to enhance Hong Kong’s eco-system in which alternatives managers work with institutional investors, family offices and a variety of service providers to connect global capital with Asia opportunities, and fund innovations and growth that create value for investors, shareholders, and the wider community.

Hywin International, the fully-owned Hong Kong subsidiary of Hywin Holdings, has been a pioneer in the multi-family office sector of Greater China and a highly regarded asset manager with strategies across mid-cap private equity, long short equities, private credit, Asia convertible bonds, and early-stage unicorn investing. Hywin International is also a champion of passive investing, launching the “FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index” in 2022, which has become a benchmark for global investors keen to participate in winning companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical space.

Mr. Li Ying and Mr. Jiang Jingjing, Founding Presidents of the HKLPFA, congratulated Hywin on the election: “Hywin International has been actively contributing to the HKLPFA, championing the LPF regime among its ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clientele across APAC, Europe and the Middle East, and promoting synergistic dialogues between LPF managers and multi-family-offices, as well as leading private banks. We are confident Hywin will continue to leverage its global connections to help enrich the Hong Kong LPF eco-system.”

Dr. Nick Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin International, expressed his gratitude. “Hong Kong S.A.R. is an advantageous fund domicile and Hong Kong LPF is an attractive structural option for global managers who want to access the enormous wealth and investment opportunities in Asia. In the meantime, Hong Kong LPF can offer managers and investors the deep, rich and proven financial infrastructure of Hong Kong, including a vibrant stock market, highly regarded regulators, numerous advisors and specialist providers, as well as a growing entrepreneurial population who find Hong Kong the perfect home for their families, wealth, and corporate headquarters,” said Dr. Xiao.

“We are very grateful for the trust of the HKLPFA. Hywin Holdings shall work tirelessly to champion Hong Kong LPF as a forward-looking fund regime that our global clientele and partners should and will benefit from,” added Mr. Lawrence Lok, Chief Financial Officer of Hywin Holdings.

Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings, is highly appreciative and proud of this new role of Hywin International. “The HKLPFA has been the beacon for private equity houses and venture capital firms in Asia. Hywin has been privileged to be a cheerleader and supporter. Where ideas, capital, and entrepreneurs meet, value is created and wealth is made. Hong Kong LPF is the future, and Hywin is truly pleased to be part of it,” said Madame Wang.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. We also offer integrated and high-quality medical and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aim to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

About Hong Kong Limited Partnership Association

The Hong Kong LPF Association (HKLPFA) focuses on promoting and improving the Limited Partnership Fund (LPF) regime in Hong Kong. HKLPFA was founded by leading asset management, financial and professional institutions in Hong Kong and it welcomes global members in different industries with the aim of building an organisation with a globalised industry ecosystem. HKLPFA looks to facilitate discussions among industry participants including financial, legal, accounting institutions and other institutions and individuals, and, more widely, to enhance market awareness and adoption of LPFs. For more information, please visit https://hklpfa.com.hk/en/home-2/.

