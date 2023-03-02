City of Deltona, Florida, Reduces Workload with OpenGov Local Government Budgeting Software
Managing a nine-figure budget was too much for a two-person team in Deltona, FL. OpenGov local government budgeting software is the team’s new hero.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a two-person team managing a $100,000,000-plus budget manually, the City of Deltona, FL, needed a modern tech solution, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in cloud software for our cities, on local government budgeting software.
Staff from the fast-growing community north of Orlando had abandoned the City’s legacy budgeting software due to poor implementation and lack of support. Staff members were so disgruntled with the legacy system, they favored Excel spreadsheets and PDFs. But manual processes proved not to be a long-term solution for limited staff needing to create and manage a nine-figure budget. Leaders agreed OpenGov Budgeting & Planning was the solution that could move the City forward.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the small but mighty budgeting team will be able to significantly reduce the time it takes to develop the budget. In fact, OpenGov’s solution has been known to cut budget development time in half. Instead of using error-prone Excel spreadsheets, the team will be able to efficiently build budgets, send and receive budget proposals, and comment on key reports within the online portal. Rather than manually updating budget data in multiple locations, all the information will be in one place for easy analysis, reporting, and decision-making.
The City of Deltona joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here