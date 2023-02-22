Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Man Wanted by Dallas Police

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Special Operations Detachment, assisted by the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office and Uvalde Police Department Stone Garden units, arrested a subject wanted by the Dallas Police Department for aggravated kidnapping, alien smuggling, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

On Feb. 10, Del Rio Sector agents received information from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement task force that the wanted subject was possibly in the area. On Feb. 13, a CBP Air and Marine Operations Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) crew alerted agents to a group of subjects in the brush circumventing a Border Patrol checkpoint near Uvalde. The UAS crew coordinated with an AMO Uvalde Air Branch A-STAR helicopter crew that guided agents to the group.

During processing, records checks revealed that one of the subjects, Jose Hernandez-Rodriguez, 31, a Honduran national, was wanted by the Dallas Police Department and was deported in 2007. He was taken into custody by ICE-Homeland Security Investigations and faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation.

All individuals arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure those with criminal history or gang affiliation are positively identified.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.