City of Sylvania, Ohio, Trades Manual, Word-of-mouth Processes for OpenGov Asset Management Software

Manual processes and word-of-mouth work orders were the norm in Sylvania, OH, until Cartegraph asset management software made work life much easier.OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Sylvania, OH, staff needed to trade in manual processes and word-of-mouth citizen responses and workflows for a high-tech cloud solution, so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for government agencies, for Cartegraph Asset Management software.
Officials from Sylvania, a western suburb of Toledo, had several business initiatives they wanted to achieve with a cloud solution:
- Capture their team’s knowledge in a centralized location
- Understand what assets the City has, where they are located, their condition, associated costs, and maintenance detail
- Eliminate paperwork orders to increase efficiency and make the most of their budget and staffing resources
- Use data to better plan for capital expenditures and forecast maintenance expenses
- Keep leadership and the public informed with simple analyses and reports
They found all that could be achieved with OpenGov. The City will implement asset management for its water, sewer, parks and forestry, roadways, and zoning divisions.
The City will be able to integrate its GIS asset data with Cartegraph for enhanced management and analysis. That will make tracking asset conditions, costs, and work history much easier. Moreover, field teams can ditch the paperwork and word of mouth for a mobile app that can assign tasks, attach photos, take notes, enter labor hours, and log materials. Cartegraph’s Scenario Builder is perfect for capital planning, helping leaders create data-driven budgeting plans to predict costs and prioritize projects. All data within Cartegraph can be easily visualized and shared to make better decisions and get stakeholder buy-in.
The City of Sylvania joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
