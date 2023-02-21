Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See vows continuous close cooperation with Govt.

Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See Fremin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez receiving a traditional gift from Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare, MP.

Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See Fremin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez and Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare, MP.

The Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to the Solomon Islands vows to continue to work collaboratively with the government to faithfully serve this nation.

His Excellency, Archbishop (Apostolic Nuncio) Fremin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez passed on the assurance to the honourable Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare, MP, recently.

“We mutually work with the Government for the good of the people. Our contributions are in sectors such as Education, Health, Disaster and spiritual guidance. Obeying the commandment of Christ, we respond by taking care of His flock.”

The Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to the Solomon Islands also thank the government for giving recognition and mutual support towards the work of the Catholic Church both in pastoral and social sphere.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare meanwhile, register Solomon Islands sincere appreciation for the Holy See’s cooperation and assistance through the Catholic Church over the years particularly in education and human resource development.

“Your contribution in building primary, secondary and rural training centres over the past years have tremendously boosted the literacy levels, and paved the way for an increase in skilled workers and employment generation for the country. A principled education system is critical in developing the needed skills required to drive human development, in turn boosting economic growth and incomes,” stated Prime Minister Sogavare.

He added, the Catholic Church’s support to Solomon Islands in building and operating hospitals and clinics have also assisted in improving and boosting the healthcare system of the country.

“SIG would also like to thank the Holy See and the Catholic Church for always being at the forefront during times of natural disaster in the country for humanitarian/disaster relief.”

The government desires to maintain close cooperation with the Catholic Church to advance the country’s human development.

