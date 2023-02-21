Beware of fraudulent calls purportedly from government departments

MACAU, February 21 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has recently received a number of reports concerning telephone fraud. Scammers pretended to be representatives from judicial authorities or government departments and informed the victim via the phone that the latter had unclaimed court summons. They also concocted a story about the victim being part of a criminal investigation and demanded personal information. The victim became suspicious, responded with caution and was not deceived. PJ would like to remind the public that officials from judicial authorities and government departments will neither issue notice through telephone recording, nor will they request personal data over the phone.

In view of the high incidence of telephone scams involving fake officials in recent days, once again PJ urges the public to remain vigilant and take precautions as criminals may use various tactics to obtain personal data or defraud money. If you receive such calls, please reply carefully and conduct verifications through reliable channels.

Tips for prevention: