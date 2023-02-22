Laredo Field Office CBP Officers Apprehend Seven Fugitives Sought for Sexual Offenses Over Holiday Week

LAREDO, Texas – As U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Laredo Field Office ports of entry processed slightly heavier traffic over the Washington’s Birthday/President’s Day holiday period they encountered and apprehended seven fugitives wanted on outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses.

“Amid slightly higher traffic volumes over a seven-day period capped by Washington’s Birthday/President’s Day holidays, CBP officers at ports of entry from Brownsville to Del Rio apprehended seven fugitives wanted for felony warrants for sex crimes, many of them for crimes against children,” said Acting Director, Field Operations Eugene Crawford, Laredo Field Office. “Since Fiscal Year 2023 officially began, on October 1, 2022, CBP officers at Laredo Field Office ports of entry have apprehended nearly 50 fugitives wanted for sex-related offenses. This significant volume underscores the role CBP officers play in maintaining border security and bringing fugitives to justice while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

In each instance, CBP officers referred a passenger, pedestrian or driver to secondary inspection where biometric verification using federal law enforcement databases and further examination confirmed the person was the subject of the outstanding warrant.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, CBP officers at Progreso International Bridge discovered that pedestrian Sanzabeedee Guerrero, 39, a U.S. citizen, had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault against a child out of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to Hidalgo Police Department officers.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo discovered that vehicle passenger Carlos Alejo Bolado Gamez, 35, a Mexican citizen, had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Forrest Hill Police Department, Forrest Hill, Texas. He was transported to Webb County Jail.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

