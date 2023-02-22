Submit Release
Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescues an individual in the Rio Grande

LAREDO, Texas – Border Patrol agents from the Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescued an individual in the Rio Grande in Laredo, Texas.

 On Feb. 19, while working their assigned duties on the Rio Grande, agents encountered several individuals attempting to cross near the south area of the city. The agents were able to apprehend two individuals on the U.S. side of the riverbanks while three others attempted to swim back to Mexico. 

 One of the individuals appeared to be struggling with the current and in danger of being dragged downriver. Laredo Sector Marine Agents quickly responded and were able to rescue the individual. Agents proceeded to place him onto the boat and brought to safety, 

 The individual did not require further medical assistance. 

 The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing. Record checks revealed that the subjects were in the country illegally and from Mexico.

