CBP Seizes 99 Pounds of Cocaine Below a Vessel Arriving to San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 99.2 pounds (45 kilos) of cocaine concealed below the bow of the M/V Lyktos arriving from the Dominican Republic. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $990,000.

“Our experienced CBP officers remain vigilant, utilizing their training and available tools to stop dangerous drugs from entering the country,” said Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operation for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

On Feb. 20, during routine cargo inspection of the M/V Lyktos, CBP Officers detected anomalies which prompted a request for assistance of the San Juan Municipal Police divers The divers found cargo net bundle on the port side of the bow thruster.

The retrieved bundle contained (36) bricks wrapped in plastic. A field test yielded positive to the properties of cocaine. 

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the contraband for investigation. 

CBP’s mission is to safeguard America’s borders thereby protecting the public from dangerous people and materials while enhancing the Nation’s global economic competitiveness by enabling legitimate trade and travel.  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

