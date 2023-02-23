City of Danville, Virginia, Opts Out of Full ERP Replacement and Chooses OpenGov Budgeting Software
City leaders needed better budget forecasting and reporting. Now, the future is bright with OpenGov local government budgeting software.VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to increase budget efficiency and effectiveness, without having to replace its full ERP, the City of Danville, VA, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on budgeting software.
Danville, located along the North Carolina border, had its sights set on a full ERP replacement to improve efficiencies and effectiveness in its budgeting and accounting processes. But, after seeing OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, leaders knew it was just the solution to integrate core financial processes without the struggle of a full ERP replacement.
After a short OpenGov Budgeting & Planning implementation, staff will have improved reporting, better communication, and easily digestible information. Plus, the team will reduce the time it takes to develop the budget, perhaps as much as 80% less time. With correct data housed on a single platform, staff will have financial, operating, and performance data on demand to monitor strategic goals in a digestible format. Thanks to streamlined workforce planning, leaders will gain greater insight into employee costs, take the guesswork out of personnel decisions, and hire the right people to hit strategic goals. In addition, financial data can easily be turned into easy-to-understand visual reports and dashboards—no longer requiring intervention from technical staff—that can be shared internally and externally to increase transparency and build trust.
Best of all: The City has found a partner for the future. Instead of costly upgrades to outdated software, Danville can utilize OpenGov for years to come, with the potential to see additional benefits in procurement, permitting and licensing, and asset management in one integrated core solution.
The City of Danville joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
