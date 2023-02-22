Number of windows in San Diego courthouse that broke ‘within industry norms,’ state agency says

State court officials say they now know why windows at the San Diego Central Courthouse have been spontaneously shattering since the gleaming, 22-story building opened five years ago. A consultant determined the culprit is a common imperfection that occurs in the manufacturing process for tempered glass. The state also determined that the glass that was installed did not go through an additional process that can identify those imperfections — a step that was required by construction specifications for the massive building.