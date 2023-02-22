Submit Release
Structure Replacements Scheduled to Begin on Saint Onge Road

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
Contact: Larry Cyr, Project Engineer, 605-210-5051

SAINT ONGE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on Saint Onge Road, in Lawrence County, is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The work will consist of the replacement of two bridges over False Bottom Creek. Temporary diversion roads will be built to guide traffic around the work zones. 

The prime contractor on this $3.9 million project is Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30 -

